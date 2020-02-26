NPR to be implemented in Bihar in its 2010 format

The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form.

PATNA: The Bihar Assembly has passed a resolution not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form.

The issue was raised by Opposition parties which were initially opposed by the members of treasury bench. Trouble erupted when the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav called for adjournment motion and termed the CAA, NPR and NRC “divisive” and “kala kanoon (black law)”.

Replying to the Opposition’s demands earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the “NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar” and claimed that the state government had also written a letter to the Centre urging it to “drop additional clauses inserted into the NPR form”.

The government, however, said that a proposal had been sent to include a column for transgenders into the NPR form. The NPR work has to be completed acro-ss the country between April 1 and September 30.

In Bihar, the exercise to update the NPR will take place between May 15 and 28.

With the Assembly poll slated to be held in No-vember this year, the po-litical temperature has been high since the CAA came into force. The state has been witnessing massive prote-sts against the CAA, NPR and NRC in several districts, including Patna.

CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanha-iya Kumar has also been leading a state-wide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ and addressing series of public meetings against the CAA, NPR and NRC.