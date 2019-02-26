Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

Surgical Strike 2.0: 19 minutes, 12 jets, over 350 killed by IAF

Approximately 80 km from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) around 300 terrorists were killed across LoC.

 The government informed that there were credible inputs of the JeM planning more suicide attacks in India and training terrorists in the camps. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force on Tuesday strategically carried out the aerial strike on Pakistan-based terror camps across Line of Control (LoC).

The massive operation took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning around 3:30 am and was completed within 19 minutes.

Approximately 80 km from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) around 300 terrorists were killed at Balakot, Chakothi, and Muzaffarabad, across LoC.

Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets were used in the operation to hit joint training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba inside Pakistan.

The strike completely destroyed camps by shelling laser-guided 1,000 kg bombs. These bombs were built with Israeli technology and were first used in the Kargil war.

The non-military pre-emptive action killed JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen attacks.

The government informed that there were credible inputs of the JeM planning more suicide attacks in India and training terrorists in the camps.

The target included Jaish's biggest training camp in Pakistan. The bombs were dropped in the terror camp led by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar.

India avenged the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14.

This was the first cross-border air strike India had carried out after 1971 (Bangladesh war).

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

The surgical strike came in response to the attack on the Army base in Uri on September 18, 2016.

