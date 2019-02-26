Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

SC notice to Centre and J&K government on safety of Armymen

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 2:17 am IST

Notice seeks direction on safety of jawans against mob attacks.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government for a direction for protection of human rights of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties. A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notice after hearing senior advocate Meenakshi Arora and advocate Neela Gokhale for the petitioners, Ms Kajal Mishra and Ms Preeti Kedar Gokhale, who are daughters of Army personnel.

The petitioners submitted that they are aggrieved and dissatisfied by the substantial inaction of the Centre and the state government in addressing the various acts of human right violations of the members of the Armed Forces, from the perpetrators of violence within the state, resulting in obstruction in the discharge of their duty as well as danger to the safety and security of these Army personnel at the place of their deployment.

They are further disturbed by the troops in the Indian Army, having to suffer the ire of stone-pelters, while they are discharging their duty of maintaining peace and security in the area of their deployment. More often than not, there are FIRs filed against these troops and soldiers, if they take any action in retaliation or in self-defence, against the perpetrators of stone-pelting.

The petitioners have no grievance to any Complaint/FIR being filed against any Armed Forces personnel, for any act, which amounts to any criminal offence under the law for the time being in force. However, they are very much aggrieved by the fact that no similar action is taken against the perpetrators of violence, against the armed forces personnel. In fact it is shocking to note that the former chief minister of the State of J&K, in the legislative assembly declared that as many as 9760 FIRs registered against the stone pelters shall be withdrawn as they were first time offenders.

Tags: supreme court, indian army, stone pelters

Latest From India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi rubbing salt in sufferers’ wounds, says Sitaram Yechury

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Don’t dilute special status: J&K leaders

(Photo: Pixabay)

Liquor death: Villagers vandalise shops

(Photo: Pixabay)

Married Swedish girl, family fly to Odisha to meet her lover

MOST POPULAR

1

22-year-old student leader shot 8 times, killed in front of hostel in Varanasi

2

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

3

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

4

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

5

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham