Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

India, All India

Post IAF strikes Western Naval Command on high alert

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 8:00 pm IST

Mumbai Police are also on high alert following the air strikes.

'Western Naval Command is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of IAF air strikes in Pakistan,' said an official. (Representative Image)
 'Western Naval Command is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of IAF air strikes in Pakistan,' said an official. (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the wake of IAF's preemptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, the Western Naval Command here is on a high alert and "fully prepared" to tackle any eventualities, an official said on Tuesday. Mumbai Police are also on high alert following the air strikes, the official said.

"After the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan in the early hours on Tuesday, the security agencies have put the city on high alert," the official said.

"The Western Naval Command remains alert 24X7. Now, it is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of the air strikes in Pakistan," he said.

Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, is one of the three formations of the Indian Navy.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has been one of the most preferred targets for terrorist organisations. The metropolis has witnessed a series of terror attacks, including explosions in Mumbai suburban trains in July 2006, and the unprecedented attacks of 26 November 2008, when two of the prime hotels, a landmark train station, and a Jewish Chabad house, in South Mumbai, were attacked and sieged.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

Tags: western naval command, indian air force, pulwama attack, jaish-e-mohammed, iaf strikes
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally in Gazipur on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Zero tolerance to terror, will go to any extent to secure the country: Amit Shah

Parrikar has been ailing for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS Delhi, besides hospitals in Mumbai and Goa. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday briefed the opposition leades over the IAF strike at terror camps deep across the Line of Control.(Photo: ANI)

'United against terror,' says Sushma Swaraj after all party meet post IAF strikes

At around 5.30 pm, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling with mortars and also fired using small arms along LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati Sectors. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC, Indian Army strongly retaliates

MOST POPULAR

1

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

2

The Oscar controversy thickens

3

‘Was busy,’ said PM, late to event after meeting on IAF strikes

4

Sonu Sood speaks this about our Indian soldiers; read

5

World's largest Nutella factory in France opens after ‘quality check’

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham