PM holds CCS meet at his residence after IAF air strikes in PoK

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security met here Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said. The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.