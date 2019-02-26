Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

India, All India

PM holds CCS meet at his residence after IAF air strikes in PoK

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 10:23 am IST

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, NSA Ajit Doval were present at the meeting.

ndia is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said. (Photo: ANI)
 ndia is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security met here Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said. The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.

Tags: pok, narendra modi, sushma swaraj, rajnath singh, ccs, arun jaitley, air strike, iaf
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express train derailed near Shoranur in Palakkad district in the early hours of Tuesday. (Representational Image)

2 coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express train derail in Kerala

The Supreme Court on December 14 last year had dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale fighter jet deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Rafale deal scam: SC to hear review petition on its judgement

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it. (Photo: Representational)

IAF carries out aerial strike in PoK, air defence systems set on alert

As many as 14 separate petitions have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, that delivered a three-way division of the land. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC to resume hearing on Tuesday

MOST POPULAR

1

World's largest Nutella factory in France opens after ‘quality check’

2

Swatch sues Samsung for breaching watch trademark

3

The future of flexible phones is here

4

Man receives under-skin chip implant live at MWC2019

5

Trump forcibly kissed an ex-campaign worker before a rally: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham