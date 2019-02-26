India hits JeM's biggest camp; top terror leaders eliminated: Govt

Gokhale said, 'Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country.'

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed media in New Delhi after India’s air strikes on terror camps including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s in Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Gokhale said, “Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.’

He also said that a pre-emptive strike became important.

Applauding the efforts by armed forces, Gokhale said India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot and large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commander and jihadis were eliminated.

Gokhale informed that camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.

Foreign Secretary said India firmly committed towards taking all measures to fight terrorism and Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of JeM.