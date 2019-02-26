IAF carries out aerial strike in PoK, air defence systems set on alert

The strike was carried out at around 3:30 am morning by 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force in early hours of Tuesday carried out an aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Following India's strike on PoK, Indian Air Force put all air defense systems along the international border and LoC on high alert to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force, reported ANI.

"Twelve Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist amps across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it by shelling 1000 Kg bombs", Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI.

"At 03.30 am, on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," IAF sources informed ANI.

Mirage 2000 jets completely destroyed major terror launch pads in Balakot Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LOC.

The air strike also destroyed JeM control rooms, according to IAF sources.

Balakot is reportedly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Earlier, Major General Asif Ghafoor of Pakistan alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, said in a tweet.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted that IAF strikes in self-defense and it does not break any international law.

We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 26, 2019

Applauding the reported air strike, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I salute the pilots of the IAF.''