Hooch toll in Assam hits 153, more deaths likely

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Most of the victims are from Golaghat’s Khumtai region where at least 150 patients are still battling for life at district civil hospital.

Indicating that many reported to hospital very late, doctors said that even after that they have been trying their best to save them.
Guwahati: The death toll in Assam hooch tragedy has touched 153, with nearly 100 deaths reported from worst-hit Golaghat district, the state administration is fearing more casualties among those reporting late to the hospital.

“It is not easy to treat methyl alcohol poisoning once it enters the blood stream,” the doctors involved in treating the patients said adding that it gives only half an hour window to administer the antidote to save the patient.

Over 25 people have been arrested, 100 cases registered and 15,000 litres of spurious liquor have been seized in a massive statewide crackdown by the excise department officials.

