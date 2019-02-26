Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai, Punjab, Gujarat, border districts on high alert post IAF strikes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 6:26 pm IST

The border district officials have been asked to put in place all contingency plans to ensure the protection and safety of the citizens.

In view of the operation of IAF against terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting JeM camps on early Tuesday morning, Punjab government has put its border districts on a high alert. Police had also issued a 'high alert' across Gujarat. (Representational Image)
Punjab/Gujarat: In view of the operation of Indian Air Force (IAF) against terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting JeM camps on early Tuesday morning, Punjab government has put its border districts on a high alert. Police had also issued a "high alert" across Gujarat.

The Ambala air base and Mumbai naval base have also been put on high alert. Meanwhile, the forces are maintaining a strict vigil at Wagah Border, reported NDTV.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday will visit the high alert declared border areas such as Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka. Singh has also ordered a spate of measures as a part of the state’s preparedness to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments at the Line of Control (LoC).

The border district officials have been asked to put in place all contingency plans to ensure the protection and safety of the citizens. Chief Minister Singh also chaired a high-level meeting with top officials to review the situation.    

“The meeting was of the view that there was no need for panic and has decided against any move to evacuate the residents of the border areas. All aspects of the current situation were discussed with the top brass of the police, civil administration, and other senior officials,” an official spokesperson said.

Chief minister Amarinder’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, who was also present in the meeting, said the Chief Minister has directed the officials to monitor the situation closely and not let down their guard under any circumstances.

“The state government was in touch with the Union Home and Defence Ministries to remain abreast of the situation. The government was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” said Thukral.

However, tranquillity prevailed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after India carried out air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed terror camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The troops are on high alert, a senior Army officer said.

"The situation is peaceful along the LoC in J&K. There are no reports of any untoward incident reported from anywhere," the officer told PTI.

Though there was a brief ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army before the air strikes, he added.

There was intermittent firing along the IB in Kanachak sector in Jammu district on Monday night, he added.

IAF’s strikes on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province comes 12 days after the dreaded terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)—carried out a debilitating attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed.

Tags: iaf, air strikes, pm modi, pulwama terror attack, loc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

