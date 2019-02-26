Court refuses to stay questioning of Robert Vadra by ED

The court has now posted for March 2 the hearing of Vadra’s plea seeking directions to stay the ED interrogation.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday refused to stay interrogation of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, and directed him to join investigation before the ED on Tuesday.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar directed the agency to supply within five days hard copies of the documents seized from Mr Vadra during raids conducted at his offices last year.

The court has now posted for March 2 the hearing of Mr Vadra’s plea seeking directions to stay the ED interrogation.

Mr Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Mr Vadra’s offices in Delhi.

The court said Mr Vadra will join investigation before the ED after it took up his plea for hearing.

During the hearing, senior advocate K.T.S. Tulsi, appearing for Mr Vadra, alleged that the agency wants to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.

Mr Vadra is facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.