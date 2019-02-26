Ayodhya land dispute case: SC commences hearing today

Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

The hearing, which was supposed to be held last month, was postponed as one judge was not available.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will resume the hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10.30 am.

The hearing, which was supposed to be held last month on January 29, was postponed as Justice SA Bobde of the five-judge Constitution bench was not available.

A new bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer,  SA Bobde and DY Chandrachud was announced in January after an earlier hearing on January 10 was adjourned.

In October the top Court had rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal for an early hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

Hindutva organizations have been demanding to pass a verdict in the case as soon as possible.

The ruling BJP has also bemoaned the delay in the hearing and has been under the pressure to expedite the process of construction of the temple.

BJP in its manifesto articulated the building of a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As many as 14 separate petitions have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, that delivered a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished in 1992.

The land was divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Wakf Board and the representative for the deity Ram Lalla.

The hearing in the case has been pending for more than 8 years in the Supreme Court.

