'United against terror,' says Sushma Swaraj after all party meet post IAF strikes

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Azad and Omar Abdullah among others.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday briefed the opposition leades over the IAF strike at terror camps deep across the Line of Control.(Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday briefed the opposition parties over the Indian Air Force strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition parties extended “full support” to the government and security forces in the fight against terror.

“Another good thing is that it was a clean operation in which no civilian died and terror camps were specifically targeted,” said Azad.

Emerging from the all-party meet, Swaraj said, “I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the Government's anti-terror operations.”

“We had called an all party meet on the IAF strike, I am happy that all members congratulated Indian Air Force and supported all investigations initiated against terror attacks,” said Swaraj.

Post the all-party meet with various leaders, Swaraj added that everyone is united against terror.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj briefed the opposition leaders at the all-party meeting held at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Azad and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah among others.

In the last all-party meeting convened in the wake of Pulwama attack, the opposition had said they supported the government to take all necessary actions in the aftermath of the attack.

