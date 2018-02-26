The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 26, 2018

India, All India

UP: 6 teenagers, walking on railway tracks, killed by speeding train

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

The boys, all between 14 to 16 years of age, were daily wage labourers and had earphones plugged in, said locals.

Residents of the area blocked the tracks staging protests. They claimed that the area is dimly lit at night and no announcements are made for an arriving train. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, six teenagers were killed while one is fighting for his life after a speeding train hit them in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, on Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the young boys were casually walking across the track when the accident occurred.

According to a report in NDTV, the boys (all between 14 to 16 years of age) were daily wage labourers. They were supposed to catch a train from Ghaziabad for a painting assignment in Hyderabad. After missing the train, the 7 friends returned to Pilakhua after midnight.

The teenage victims had plugged in earphones, said locals.

Residents of the area blocked the tracks staging protests. They claimed that the area is dimly lit at night and no announcements are made for an arriving train, the report said.  

Police have reached Sadikpura to tackle the agitated mob.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal, visited the spot right after tension erupted in the region.

