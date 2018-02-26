The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:01 PM IST

India, All India

India, Pak must find a way to end bloodshed, says Farooq Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 4:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 5:58 am IST

The NC leader’s comment comes against the backdrop of a series of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces along the LoC in J&K.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani forces were only adding to people’s sufferings and governments of both the countries should find a way to restore peace at the borders, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday.

“Unless they (India and Pakistan) find a way out, away from this (border skirmishes), people on both sides will continue to suffer and many will die. Many of our soldiers will also die and a similar situation will be on their side,” he said.

The government of India must find a way forward, the NC chief said.

“What that way forward is, is up to the Prime Minister to decide. I am too small to suggest anything to him. But I will say the same thing to the Pakistani side, to the premier of that side. The time has come when this bloodshed must stop, and peace must be restored on the border and in the state here as well as in the area they hold on their side,” the former chief minister told reporters at the sidelines of a function here.

In response to a question about heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir, he said the shelling was not one sided but going on from both sides. “They are shelling us and we are shelling them back. They shell us one per cent, we shell them 10 per cent as the Army Chief has said,” he said.

On Pakistani troops targeting civilians, Mr Abdullah said a bomb does not know where it is going to fall. The shelling is resorted to frighten the people, he said.

The NC leader’s comment comes against the backdrop of a series of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces along the LoC in J&K.

Asked about amnesty gratned by the state government to stone-pelters, the MP said those released should realise that the time has come when they have to think of their careers and how to take the state out of turmoil.

Tags: farooq abdullah, pakistani forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

2

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

3

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

4

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

5

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham