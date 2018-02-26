The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

India, All India

Bank fraud again: Amarinder Singh's son-in-law among 13 accused

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 11:33 am IST

The bank had complained to the CBI on November 17, 2017 but the agency registered the case only on February 22, 2018.

CBi has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, CMD, CFO, CEO and directors, and unknown bank officials. (Photo: www.simbhaolisugars.com)
 CBi has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, CMD, CFO, CEO and directors, and unknown bank officials. (Photo: www.simbhaolisugars.com)

Hapur: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son-in-law is among the 13 people who have been accused of causing a loss of Rs 109 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The investigating agency has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited - a private sugar-manufacturing mill in Uttar Padesh's Simbhaoli - including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, CMD, CFO, CEO and directors, and unknown bank officials.

Gurpal Singh, who is married to Captain Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur, is on the board of directors of eight companies in total.

The CBI has invoked sections dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused. 

The agency also carried out searches at eight premises, including the residences of directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida on Sunday, said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.

According to the FIR, the Oriental Bank of Commerce sanctioned a loan of Rs148.60 crore to Simbhaoli Sugars in 2011. “The loan was sanctioned for financing individual/ joint liability groups / self help groups / sugarcane farmers, as per a tie-up arrangement under an RBI scheme, to 5,762 sugarcane farmers supplying sugar produce to the said private company during the period from January 25, 2012 to March 13, 2012, which was dishonestly and fraudulently diverted by said company for its own needs,” said Dayal.

As per the MoU, out of the sugarcane price to be paid by Simbhaoli Sugars to the farmers, loan liabilities were to be adjusted and the remaining amount was to be paid by the company to the farmers, said the FIR.

According to the FIR filed by the CBI, there are two loans, both from the Oriental Bank of Commerce, under probe - A Rs 97.85 crore loan which was declared fraud in 2015, and a corporate loan of Rs 110 crore used to repay the previous loan. The second loan was declared NPA (non-performing asset) on November 29, 2016, nearly three weeks after demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes was announced.

The bank had complained to the CBI on November 17, 2017 but the agency registered the case only on February 22, 2018.

The account was declared NPA on March 31, 2015. On May 13, 2015, the bank declared it as loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore to the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the FIR, while the bank declared a fraud of Rs 97.85 crore, the actual loss incurred was Rs 109.08 crore. In addition to the existing NPA, the bank sanctioned another corporate loan of Rs 110 crore to the company on January 28, 2015, to pay its outstanding loan of Rs 97.85 crore, and adjusted the total liability of Rs 112.94 crore towards the company by way of deposit of this new corporate loan.

“The corporate loan, too, turned NPA on November 29, 2016, thus resulting in its first outstanding loan of Rs 97.85 crore (as alleged fraud) and the fresh corporate loan of Rs 109.08 crore (as fresh outstanding),” said Dayal.

Tags: punjab chief minister, bank fraud, oriental bank of commerce, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Hapur

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

2

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

3

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

4

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

5

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham