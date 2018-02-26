The Asian Age | News



Kashmiri student from AIIMS Bhubaneswar missing, police probe on

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 9:33 am IST

Bhubaneswar: A student from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, has been missing for over a fortnight, police said.

Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Kupwara district in the northern state and pursing MBBS at the institute since 2016, left his hostel on February 9, and has been missing since then.

The second-year student had informed the authorities of the institute that he was going to Chandigarh with his friends to attend a wedding and would be back on February 17, Commissioner of Police YB Khurania said.

The authorities had filed a missing complaint with the police on February 18, a day after the student's scheduled date of return to the institute.

A note has been recovered from the hostel, Khurania said, without elaborating on its content.

"Efforts are on to trace the student. We are questioning the institute officials and the friends of the missing student," Khurania said.

He said the youth's last known location was somewhere in Howrah in West Bengal.

"We are in contact with the Howrah police and the CID West Bengal. The particulars of the student have also been shared with them," he said.

Suhail's father Aijaz Ahmed reached Bhubaneswar and met senior police officials seeking their help in tracing his son. Ahmed told reporters that he had spoken to Suhail over phone for the last time on February 7.

He also said that the institute authorities were the first ones to tell him that his son had gone missing.

