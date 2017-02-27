The Asian Age | News



ISIS youth from Kerala killed in Aghanistan

ANI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 8:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 8:44 pm IST

Representational image (Photo: File)
Kasaragod: A youth from Kerala, believed to have joined the ISIS has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

The message was received by a distant relative of Hafesudheen Theke Koleth in Kasaragod, Kerala, who was from the missing 21-member group who have left the nation.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is already probing the ISIS nexus in Kasaragod, has been informed of this development.

At least four out the 21 individuals, who belong to Christian and Hindu families, had converted to Islam over a year ago, reports state.

Two of the individuals had reportedly sent text and voice messages to their families confirming that they have moved to a remote location.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested two people in connection with the criminal conspiracy hatched within and outside India, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the Islamic State(IS) and for joining and supporting the organization.

Accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla, resident of Kasaragod district and Yasmeen Mohammad Zahid, resident of Sitamarhi district, Bihar were booked under under sections 120-B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The NIA probe established that accused Abdul Rashid was the main conspirator behind the offence of motivating youth, hailing from Kasaragod district to exit from India along with their families, to join the terrorist organisation.

According to officials, Rashid had conducted classes at Kasaragod and other places in support of the terrorist organization and its ideology of violent jihad. He motivated another set of 14 co-conspirators, including another arrested accused Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, to join the proscribed organization and plan for Hijrah to the Caliphate announced by the ISIS.

The investigation revealed that the conspiracy had been in operation since the month of July, 2015.

Zahid was intercepted at the New Delhi International Airport on the July 30, 2016 while she was trying to exit India for Kabul, Afghanistan, along with her minor child, with the intention of joining her co-conspirator Abdul Rashid, in the territory under the control of ISIS in Afghanistan.

According to the investigation conducted by the agency, it has established that Rasheed had raised funds for the terrorist organisation and transferred such funds to Yasmeen, who utilised it for her activities with the intention of supporting the terrorist organisation.

Tags: hafesudheen, kerala isis gang, death
Location: India, Kerala, Tellicherry (Thalassery)

