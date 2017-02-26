The Asian Age | News

Army exam cancelled due to leaked papers; 18 arrested

Army sources from Delhi said that the tests were cancelled at centres including in Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Thane/New Delhi: The question paper for recruitment to some lower level posts in the army were allegedly leaked in Maharashtra and Goa, leading to cancellation of the examination conducted by the Army Recruitment Board on Sunday.

The Crime Branch of Thane police has arrested 18 people from Maharashtra and Goa since Saturday night for their alleged involvement in the leak.

Thane police said 350 students were also detained for questioning and later let off.

Army sources said in the national capital that tests were cancelled at examination centres including in Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee.

The examinations were held for a number of posts including those of soldier clerk, strongman and soldier tradesman at 52 centres across the country.

The sources said army has ordered an internal enquiry and further action will be taken based on the findings. Tests were likely to be "countermanded" in more centres.

The questions were allegedly leaked to candidates by some people working for coaching classes. The aspirants had to allegedly cough up Rs 2 lakh each for the question paper. A top Thane police officer said involvement of army officials cannot be ruled out.

Following a tip-off about the leak, Thane police, with the help of their local counterparts, conducted raids at various places in Nashik, Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra, and some others in Goa. Some aspirants were found writing the papers at different places in Thane during the raids.

