Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

Timing not right: Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta says no to Padma Shri

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 9:18 am IST

Gita Mehta cited 'timing of the award' as the reason for refusing to accept the Padma award.

Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)
 Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)

New Delhi: Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declined the Padma Shri award announced on Friday.

Gita Mehta cited “timing of the award” as the reason for refusing to accept the Padma award.

In a statement issued from New York, Gita Mehta said, “I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret.”

The general elections are due in April-May this year. The BJP and the BJD are fighting for political supremacy in Odisha with the BJP having garnered significant votes in the last panchayat elections in the state.

The Padma Shri award to the Odisha chief minister’s sister on the eve of the general election has the potential of being used for political gains by the BJP in the state.

Tags: gita mehta, modi government, naveen patnaik, padma shri award, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

MK Stalin, whose DMK sailed to power in 1967 on a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the 60s, however, said that his party was not against Hindi, but was opposed to its 'imposition.' (Photo: File)

MK Stalin hits out at BJP, says focus only on Ram temple, cow protection

No member from the general public attended the function. (File Photo)

Mizoram Governor addresses empty ground amid Republic Day boycott call

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hundreds of tourists stuck in Himachal's Bir Billing landslide rescued

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (Representational Image)

2 militants killed in J&K's Khunmoh area on India's 70th Republic Day

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham