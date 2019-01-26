Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

Republic Day 2019 LIVE: Tight security ahead of 70th Republic Day parade

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 8:56 am IST

South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa will be chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Kovind.

Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: On 70th Republic Day, elaborate arrangements have been made for celebrations across the country, especially in New Delhi, where the majestic parade will be held on the Rajpath.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the parade, which will be presided by the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Ramaphosa was invited by PM Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina last year.

Carrying forward the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate.

Besides the several contingents of the Indian Army and other forces, the parade will also have representations from various states and ministries of the government.

Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. From modern to traditional, the themes will be an eclectic mix of folk dances, music and drama.

Here are the LIVE updates: 

08:50 am: Republic Day parade will begin at Rajpath at 09:50 am.

08:00 am: Crowds gather for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

07:30 am: PM Modi wishes the nation on 70th Republic Day.

07:00 am: The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort grounds in the national capital.

