Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, All India

'Operation Kamala' still on claims K'taka CM, BJP refutes it

ANI
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 1:19 pm IST

Former state chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah also accused BJP of attempting to poach legislators.

'Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone. This is how they are still working on poaching,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone. This is how they are still working on poaching,' Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused BJP of continuing its efforts to poach MLAs and claimed one of his party's legislators was on Thursday offered huge amount of money under the saffron party's 'Operation Kamala’.

“Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone.”

“This is how they are still working on poaching,” Kumaraswamy said.

Former state chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah also accused BJP of attempting to poach legislators. 

“There is no operation Kamala. They have Benami money which they have earned through corruption. With that corruption money they tried and failed.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand refuted all such allegations and asserted that legislators are trying to leave the JD(S)-Congress coalition due to internal fight.

Yeddyurappa said, “We are not resorting to any operation Kamala. Their MLAs are trying to go away from them because of their internal fights and it is their duty to keep them intact within their party. They should stop giving baseless statements against us. We have 104 MLAs and two 2 independent MLAs and we are concentrating on our work as the Opposition.”

The Congress, which shares power with JD-S, has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Speaker. Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tags: karnataka assembly, hd kumaraswamy, bjp, congress-jd(s) alliance, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law. (Photo: File)

ED arrests VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in PMLA case

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham