Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

Official said second body was detected from the same 'rat-hole' coal miner where first body was detected on Jan 16.

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Guwahati: Naval divers detected another body of miner early on Saturday at a depth of 280 feet inside a rat-hole in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district where over a dozen miners remain trapped since December 13.

FM Dopth, deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district said, “As informed by the Indian navy, another dead body detected this morning at 3 am at around 280 feet inside the rat hole.”

On Thursday, the body of a coal miner was retrieved from the flooded and was identified as that of Amir Hussain of western Assam’s Chirang district.

Police handed over the body to his family on Saturday.