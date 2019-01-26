MK Stalin hits out at BJP, says focus only on Ram temple, cow protection

Training his guns on PM Modi, MK Stalin said he was not bothered about the people of the country, economic growth and employment generation.

MK Stalin, whose DMK sailed to power in 1967 on a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the 60s, however, said that his party was not against Hindi, but was opposed to its 'imposition.' (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre over its policies, which he said were confined to construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, cow protection, ''imposition'' of Hindi and hatred for minorities.

"Construction of the Ram temple, cow protection, Hindi imposition, Sanskiritsation and minority hatred have been the policies of the BJP government," he said at a rally in Chennai.

MK Stalin, whose DMK sailed to power in 1967 on a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the 60s, however, said that his party was not against Hindi, but was opposed to its ''imposition.''

Mocking PM Modi's scheduled visit to the state, to lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences Facility at Madurai, he asked what the Central government had been doing for the last four and a half years. "Elections are due, he is coming to mislead people," MK Stalin.

"We are keen to know what you (PM Modi) have done for Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri or Madurai," MK Stalin said.

He also hit out at PM Modi over the Rafale deal and growing non-performing assets "Why is he afraid? Are they (BJP) qualified to talk about corruption? If Narendra Modi becomes PM, India will go 50 years behind," he said.