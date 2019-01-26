Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, All India

Mizoram Governor addresses empty ground amid Republic Day boycott call

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday addressed an almost-empty ground here on the 70th Republic Day.

No member from the general public attended the function. (File Photo)
 No member from the general public attended the function. (File Photo)

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday addressed an almost-empty ground here on the 70th Republic Day, due to a statewide boycott call given by an umbrella organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

No member from the general public attended the function, police said adding that only ministers, legislators and top officials were present. The boycott call was given by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of civil society groups and student bodies.

Six armed contingents participated in the Republic Day parade, officials said. Up to 30 contingents traditionally take part in the annual event. In other district headquarters, the deputy commissioners unfurled the tricolour in the absence of senior officials and public, as was the case in sub-divisional and block headquarters.

However, the Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully without any untoward incident, despite the presence of placard-carrying protesters near the venues, police said. In his address, Rajasekharan said stringent measures would be taken to protect state borders, and welfare schemes for the development of people residing in border areas would be given due importance.

He said measures would be taken for execution of Mizoram Village-Level Citizen Registration, and emphasised that the state government is committed to preserve and promote the Mizo identity, tradition and values.

"This government will endeavour to work for the unity and brotherhood of all Mizo people living within India and across the globe within our constitutional framework," he said. The governor said Mizoram would introduce the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), a "holistic inclusive development programme aimed at bringing in socio- economic transformation".

The SEDP would accelerate growth in all key sectors where the state has tremendous potential, he said. Hinting that prohibition on liquor would be reimposed in the state, he said, "In keeping with our election manifesto, necessary measures will be taken to repeal the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, 2014, implemented in the state since January 15, 2015." Rajasekharan added that his government would continue to work towards making Mizoram the "cleanest state in India".

Tags: kummanam rajasekharan, republic day, socio-economic development policy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

MK Stalin, whose DMK sailed to power in 1967 on a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the 60s, however, said that his party was not against Hindi, but was opposed to its 'imposition.' (Photo: File)

MK Stalin hits out at BJP, says focus only on Ram temple, cow protection

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hundreds of tourists stuck in Himachal's Bir Billing landslide rescued

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (Representational Image)

2 militants killed in J&K's Khunmoh area on India's 70th Republic Day

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)

‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham