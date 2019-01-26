Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh CM waives irrigation tax

ANI
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 3:59 pm IST

In his Republic Day address here announced loan waivers of over Rs 200 crore for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)
 Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday in his Republic Day address here announced loan waivers of over Rs 200 crore for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

"I announce that 'Sinchai Kar' amounting to Rs 207 crore till October 2018 will be waived off, around 15 lakh farmers will benefit from this" Baghel said in his speech after the flag hoisting event here to mark Republic Day.

Bhupesh also distributes the land acquisition letter to 50 people of Lohindigura area of Bastar.

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project in the tribal-dominated area.

The order, issued by the state's Revenue Department says the land is being returned to its original owners according to provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Acting on his poll promise, Baghel soon after taking office announced a loan waiver scheme worth of Rs 140 million.

The 70th Republic Day was celebrated across the state with great patriotism and gaiety

Tags: bhupesh baghel, republic day
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Latest From India

The Defence Minister pointed out that the scheme has already achieved a paradigm shift in healthcare within three months of its launch. (File Photo)

Unfortunate that some states have opted out of 'Modicare' due to politics: Sitharaman

Contingents of the Navy, India Army Service Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers. (Photo: PTI)

Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

The government Friday announced conferring on Mukherjee the country's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna -- for his contribution to public life. (Photo: PTI | File)

Strive to protect, preserve foundational ethics of Constitution: Pranab on R-Day

Official added that the divers are now making efforts to pull out the body and are hopeful of taking it out as soon as possible. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Navy detects another body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham