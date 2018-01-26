The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India lost Murali Vijay's wicket at the stroke of lunch on Day three of the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: South Africa post 17-1 at stumps
 
India, All India

Mohan Bhagwat defies govt rule, unfurls national flag at school in Kerala

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 2:39 pm IST

Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at Vyasa Vidhya Peetam Higher Secondary School, an institution run by Vidya Bharti.

The RSS has maintained that there was nothing wrong in Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in the school as every citizen has the right to do so. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The RSS has maintained that there was nothing wrong in Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in the school as every citizen has the right to do so. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Palakkad (Kerala): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday unfurled the national flag at a school run by Sangh workers in Palakkad city on India's 69th Republic Day.

Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at Vyasa Vidhya Peetam Higher Secondary School, an institution run by Vidya Bharti.

On Independence Day, in 2017, Bhagwat had kicked up a row by hoisting the national flag at the government-aided Karnakiamman Higher Secondary School, flouting an order by the Palakkad collector. The order had stated that heads of departments have to hoist the tricolour.

The RSS had said that the state government's circular, laying down guidelines for hoisting the national flag in government and educational institutions, was not binding on it.

The RSS has maintained that there was nothing wrong in Bhagwat hoisting the national flag in the school as every citizen has the right to do so.

Both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in the state had asked the government to register case against the RSS chief for defying the government directive.

The government had also sought an explanation from the school management.

Bhagwat will attend a three-day camp of RSS workers in Palakkad, in which more than 5,000 office bearers of the Sangh will participate, sources said.

Matters related to organisation and expansion of Sangh's activities in the state are to be discussed at the meet.

In his Republic Day address, Bhagwat wanted all to follow in letter and spirit the guidelines in India's Constitution.

Tags: rss, mohan bhagwat, hoisting tricolour
Location: India, Kerala, Palghat (Palakkad)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

2

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

3

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

4

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

5

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham