The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India lost Murali Vijay's wicket at the stroke of lunch on Day three of the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: South Africa post 17-1 at stumps
 
India, All India

J&K Police detains class XI Pune-girl, suspected be ISIS suicide bomber

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

Official sources said she is the same woman who was questioned by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2015.

A high alert was sounded in Kashmir following an intelligence input that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the Republic Day celebrations in the valley. (Photo: Representational Image)
 A high alert was sounded in Kashmir following an intelligence input that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the Republic Day celebrations in the valley. (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday night detained a Pune-based girl, alleged to be an ISIS suicide bomber, from south Kashmir, officials said.

"We had an input about a suspect. Fortunately, after working on all the leads, we were able to apprehend the suspect late last night," Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said.

Refusing to give any further details, Khan, who is also holding the post of Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range), said, "We will be talking to her (suspect) and we will be talking to our sister agencies. We will be covering every other lead to know what the facts are. After doing proper investigation, we will come to any conclusion."

Meanwhile, official sources on Thursday said she is the same woman who was questioned by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2015, when it came to notice that she had been radicalised after coming in contact with ISIS supporters abroad.

She was planning to travel to Syria, the ATS had then claimed. The woman, a class XI student at a Pune college, was subsequently sent for a de-radicalisation programme by the ATS.

A high alert was sounded in Kashmir following an intelligence input that a non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber might disrupt the Republic Day celebrations in the valley.

According to a message circulated from the office of Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) to all district police heads and chief of security wing in Kashmir, "there is a strong input" that an 18-year-old woman non-Kashmiri woman might "cause a suicide bomb explosion" near or inside the Republic Day parade in Kashmir.

"All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of anti-national elements," the message read.

The suspect was believed to have already arrived in the valley. Director General of Police SP Vaid, however, sought to downplay the reports and assured foolproof security for the Republic Day celebrations.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at strategic locations in the city to prevent terrorists from moving around. The law enforcing agencies are carrying out random frisking and searches of vehicles entering the city.

This year the main Republic Day function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium instead of the regular venue -- Bakshi Stadium, which is closed for renovations.

Traffic police had issued an advisory for movement of vehicles between the city centre and south Kashmir and no vehicle was permitted to move along the Ram Munshi Bagh-TRC stretch of the road during the rehearsal and Republic Day function.

Tags: isis, isis suicide bomber, srinagar, pune anti-terrorism squad, radicalisation, terrorism, republic day
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

2

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

3

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

4

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

5

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham