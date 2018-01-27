The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

India, All India

Issue more of good manners than protocols: Khurshid on Rahul’s 6th row seat

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 9:04 pm IST

Government sources said that as per the protocol, the leader of opposition is accorded a seat in the seventh row.

'It's sad if those in power think somebody's stature is decided by where that person is seated,' Khurshid said. (Photo: PTI)
 'It's sad if those in power think somebody's stature is decided by where that person is seated,' Khurshid said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Congress voiced displeasure over its president Rahul Gandhi being seated in the sixth row at the main Republic Day event in Delhi, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said it was "more an issue of good manners than protocols".

Gandhi attended the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath on Friday and took the designated sixth-row seat, along with leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"It's sad if those in power think somebody's stature is decided by where that person is seated," Khurshid said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur, he said India values protocols, but beyond protocols "there is something called good manners".

"Rahul Gandhi is not just a Congress MP anymore. He is also the president of India's largest opposition party. And if the ruling party doesn't understand that position, it is unfortunate."

Read: Rahul watches Republic Day parade sitting in row 6; Cong blames BJP

Government sources said that as per the protocol, the leader of opposition is accorded a seat in the seventh row.

Khurshid also said the entire matter reflects "how much respect the ruling party has for the democratic process".

The Congress leader also spoke about the ongoing protests over the release of Bollywood film "Padmaavat".

"The Supreme Court has done what is the obvious thing to do. This is not an isolated judgement for one single film, this should be taken as a general view for the freedom of expression. And that applies to everybody."

The top court had allowed the release of the film in all states.

He noted that while everyone has a right to free expression and dissent, it should be exercised within the walls of "permissible free expression".

"Dissent is a part of freedom of expression," he said, "just as much as the person who wants to say something should be allowed to say that, there are people who have an issue with that person should also be allowed to voice it. But all of this should remain within the four walls of permissible limits of free expression," he said.

He said free expression that turns violent should not be permitted.

"Free expression when turns into violence or oppression is obviously not permissible. We are all committed to free expression and not free oppression," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, republic day parade, salman khurshid, rajpath, ghulam nabi azad, padmaavat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Snapchat finally eliminates ‘white frames’

2

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

3

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

4

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

5

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham