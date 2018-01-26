The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India lost Murali Vijay's wicket at the stroke of lunch on Day three of the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: South Africa post 17-1 at stumps
 
India, All India

I am with Congress, think SP, BSP should bury differences: Sharad Pawar

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

Pawar lauds Shiv Sena’s decision to go alone in 2019, says treated insultingly by BJP.

Pawar hinted that the Opposition’s superiority in the Rajya Sabha must translate into a united front in 2019. (Photo: File)
 Pawar hinted that the Opposition’s superiority in the Rajya Sabha must translate into a united front in 2019. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party supremo and veteran politician Sharad Pawar will go with the Congress in the 2019 general elections and looks forward to cobbling up a viable and strong opposition to the ruling government.

Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, the politician said there was no bitterness between the NCP and the Congress now. “The present leadership of the Congress is accommodative both at the state level as well as at the Centre. They want to work with likeminded parties,” he told the tabloid.

Reminded he has often carped about Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s abilities, Pawar told the paper: “I spoke only once on this issue, and this is what I said: Rahul Gandhi should have joined Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet and earned some experience in running the government since it helps increase confidence. This was not a criticism but a suggestion, but the Congress leadership of the day thought otherwise.”

Pawar hinted that the Opposition’s superiority in the Rajya Sabha must translate into a united front in 2019. “Of course, we feel that parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party should bury their differences and get together…”

Pawar said the Shiv Sena should go it alone in 2019 as it has announced. “… fact is it (Shiv Sena) has a dedicated cadre and yet in this alliance with the BJP, the treatment meted out to Sena is insulting, leading to restlessness in the cadre.”

Tags: sharad pawar, nationalist congress party, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

2

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

3

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

4

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

5

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham