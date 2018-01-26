The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

India, All India

Chidambaram slams PM for Guj violence, UP moral policing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 5:55 am IST

The Congress has been critical of the violent protests taking place against the movie Padmaavat.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the mob violence, saying that on the day when the Prime Minister invited the world to invest in India, Ahmedabad was hit by mob violence and moral policing was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Chidambaram said on the day when the Prime Minister made a pitch for investing in India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the moral police in Uttar Pradesh registered six cases against young couples found in public places. “On the day when PM invited world business to invest in India, Ahmedabad was hit by mob violence,” he tweeted, referring to the violent protests in Gujarat against the movie Padmaavat.

He slammed the government over the violence that erupted in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday night where malls and theatres were targeted by opponents of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat.

He also said that on the same day, human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar pulled up his junior colleague Satyapal Singh for trashing Darwin’s theory of evolution. “On same day, Supreme Court restrained NIA from investigating why a Hindu girl had chosen a Muslim boy to marry,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, addressing the WEF summit at Davos, the Prime Minister had sought to hard sell India as an investment destination, saying those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to the country.

The Congress has been critical of the violent protests taking place against the movie Padmaavat.

On Wednesday Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that “There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children... The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire.”

Earlier the Congress had accused the BJP led government of bringing in the culture of intolerance. It had also taken out a march from Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags: narendra modi, p. chidambaram, world economic forum
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham