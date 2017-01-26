UP polls: Unhappy with ticket distribution BJP leaders protest in Lucknow

They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

Lucknow: Miffed with the ticket distribution for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

According to reports, they alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

The BJP earlier this week on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP list had names of defectors from other parties, including former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Padrauna assembly seat in Kushinagar district.

With the third list of 67 candidates, the saffron party has so far announced a total of 371 candidates out of 403. Now, 32 seats are left, some of which will go to BJP's alliance partners Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase.

The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.