The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

India, All India

UP polls: Unhappy with ticket distribution BJP leaders protest in Lucknow

ANI
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 7:12 pm IST

They alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

Miffed with the ticket distribution for the upcoming UP polls, BJP leaders as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Miffed with the ticket distribution for the upcoming UP polls, BJP leaders as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Miffed with the ticket distribution for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

According to reports, they alleged that outsiders were given a preference and not the local party workers.

The BJP earlier this week on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP list had names of defectors from other parties, including former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Padrauna assembly seat in Kushinagar district.

With the third list of 67 candidates, the saffron party has so far announced a total of 371 candidates out of 403. Now, 32 seats are left, some of which will go to BJP's alliance partners Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase.

The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

Tags: up polls, bjp leaders, protest
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Box office: Shah Rukh's Raees beats Hrithik's Kaabil by healthy margin on opening day

2

Netflix now allows movie download to SD card

3

B'desh cyclist group enter Guinness Records for longest moving line of bicycles

4

Blaupunkt car DVR review: A driver assistant for your car

5

22 interesting #ThisDayThatYear facts about Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham