Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

India, All India

Havildar Hangpan Dada's widow receives his Ashok Chakra

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 11:43 am IST

Havildar Hangpan Dada killed four intruding terrorists before laying down his life at the height of 13,000 feet in the icy Himalayan range.

The award was received by Dada's wife Chasen Lowang Dada. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The award was received by Dada's wife Chasen Lowang Dada. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour at Rajpath on the occasion of 68th Republic Day of India and posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra to Havildar Hangpan Dada who died in Kupwara on May 27 after killing three terrorists. The award was received by his wife Chasen Lowang Dada.

 It was sheer grit and determination displayed by Havildar Hangpan Dada, who killed four intruding terrorists before laying down his life at the height of 13,000 feet in the harsh and icy Himalayan range of North Kashmir, that won him the Ashok Chakra.

36-year-old Dada, who laid down his life for the country on May 27 in 2015, valiantly fought in the treacherous Shamsabari range in North Kashmir eliminating four heavily-armed terrorists who had infiltrated into North Kashmir from Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Hailing from Boduria village in far-flung Arunachal Pradesh, the Havildar, who was popularly known as 'Dada' among his team, was posted at the high mountain range since late last year.

Enrolled in the Assam Regiment of the Army in 1997, Dada was posted with the 35 Rashtriya Rifles, a force carved out for counter-insurgency operations.

In the last week of May, he along with his team spotted the movement of terrorists in the area and lost no time in engaging them in a fierce encounter that went on for over 24 hours.

Taking the enemy head-on, he charged at the spot where terrorists were holed up and killed two terrorists on the spot and later the third one after a hand-to-hand scuffle as they slid down the hill towards the Line of Control.

Dada was badly injured in the encounter as the terrorists who crossed over from PoK had a slight height advantage.

He displayed raw courage, unflinching grit, presence of mind and with utter disregard to his personal safety and despite bleeding profusely, discharged his duties and made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

