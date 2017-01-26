President Pranab Mukherjee: Rectify ‘imperfections’ in our system

President underlined the strengths of India’s democracy but cautioned against disruptions in Parliament and the state Assemblies.

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing the nation on the eve of 68th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Underlining the significance of pluralism and diversity, President Pranab Mukherjee, in his last address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day in his current term, said Wednesday that the nation’s strength lies in is pluralism and diversity, and that India has traditionally celebrated the argumentative Indian, not the “intolerant” Indian.

The President also batted strongly for simultaneous polls to Parliament and the state Assemblies and backed the demonetisation drive, two issues on which the government has focused its attention.

“Multiple views, thoughts and philosophies have competed with each other peacefully for centuries in our country. A wise and discerning mind is necessary for democracy to flourish,” he said.

He underlined the strengths of India’s democracy but cautioned against disruptions in Parliament and the state Assemblies. “We have a noisy democracy. Yet, we need more and not less of democracy,” the President noted.

Referring to the oft discussed concept of simultaneous elections, the President said that it was the right time to acknowledge that our “systems are not perfect”, and that those “imperfections have to be recognised and rectified”.

“The settled complacencies have to be questioned. The edifice of trust has to be strengthened. The time is also ripe for a constructive debate on electoral reforms and a return to the practice of early decades after Independence when elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies were held simultaneously.

“It is for the Election Commission to take this exercise forward in consultation with political parties,” Mr Mukherjee said.

The President said the depth and breadth of Indian democracy sparkles in the regular elections being held in panchayati raj institutions. “And yet, our legislatures lose sessions to disruptions when they should be debating and legislating on issues of importance. Collective efforts must be made to bring the focus back to debate, discussion and decision-making,” he said.

On demonetisation, the President said it may have led to a “temporary” slowdown in the economy but will bring more transparency into the system. “Demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may have led to a temporary slowdown of economic activity. As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy,” the President noted.

Mr Mukherjee said the country needs to work harder to keep at bay the dark forces of terrorism and to ensure the well- being of our soldiers and security personnel.

“We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests. Reason and moderation should be our guide in dealing with such situations. More than the unison of ideas, a healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others. These values must reside in the hearts and minds of every Indian, inculcating in them a temperament of understanding and responsibility,” he said.

Advising people to remember that the tree of freedom needs constant care and nourishment, Mr Mukherjee said along with rights that have been conferred in a democracy, there are also responsibilities that must be discharged.

Earlier on Wednesday, the President had advocated the need to hold simultaneous elections while addressing the National Voters Day function to mark the establishment of the Election Commission.

On the occasion of National Voters Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all those who turn 18 to register as voters and exercise their franchise as “elections are the celebration of democracy”.

“Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy,” he tweeted.

“Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy,” he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of the coming Assembly polls in five states, the PM said: “I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.”