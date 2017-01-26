The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai train incident: Intel agencies informed; cops quiz few

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 7:47 pm IST

The Jan Shatabdi Express had a narrow escape as it halted metres away from over 400-kg piece of rail kept on the track near Diva station.

Top Railway officials suspect it to be an act of sabotage, mischief or terrorism and have lodged a case with Government Railway Police. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Top Railway officials suspect it to be an act of sabotage, mischief or terrorism and have lodged a case with Government Railway Police. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: Two days after alert loco pilots of Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi Express averted a major tragedy near Diva station, railway authorities have apprised the central intelligence agencies, while Government Railway Police (GRP) have questioned a few people in this connection.

"Considering the gravity of the incident, we have apprised the central intelligence agencies. But investigation from our side is also underway," Chief Security Commissioner of Central Railway (CR) Atul Shrivastav said today.

Over 700 passengers on the Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi Express had a narrow escape on Tuesday night as the train halted just metres away from over seven-metre long and about 400-kg piece of rail kept on the track near Diva station in Thane district. The incident had occurred when the train had crossed Mumbra station and was nearing Diva station.

Top Railway officials suspect it to be an act of sabotage, mischief or terrorism and have lodged a case with Government Railway Police (GRP) under the section 150 (a) of the Railway Act.

Officials of GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have searched the area near the spot.

"Our investigation team has picked up a few people who pass through the area and they have been questioned. But we are yet to get any leads," Samadhan Pawar, spokesperson of Railway Police of Mumbai Division of CR said.

He, however, said that calling it an act of terror would be "premature" at this stage.

"Until and unless we get conclusive lead in our investigation, it would be premature to jump to conclusions that there is an terrorism angle into the incident," Pawar said.

However, talking to reporters here yesterday, General Manager of Central Railway D K Sharma had said, "This could be an act of terrorism, an act of sabotage or an act of mischief and our agencies are investigating into the matter with all possible angles."

A top railway official said, "Our vigilant staff saved so many lives and now it is now up to them (investigating agencies) to find out who were behind the act."

Railways suspects sabotage in the wake of recent incidents of derailments in various parts of country.

On Saturday night, engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, killing 39 people. The Hirakhand derailment was latest in the series of similar accidents in recent past.

Tags: mumbai train mishap, train accident, jan shatabdi express
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Box office: Shah Rukh's Raees beats Hrithik's Kaabil by healthy margin on opening day

2

Netflix now allows movie download to SD card

3

B'desh cyclist group enter Guinness Records for longest moving line of bicycles

4

Blaupunkt car DVR review: A driver assistant for your car

5

22 interesting #ThisDayThatYear facts about Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham