On Republic day, Modi breaks protocol again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again broke the protocol on Wednesday by walking down Rajpath to greet citizens.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again broke the protocol on Wednesday by walking down Rajpath to greet citizens during the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

India, on Thursday, celebrated its 68th Republic Day with great joy and zeal. On the one hand, the India's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased, on the other was the display of state-of-the-art defence and cultural platforms left the audience mesmerised.

A major attraction of this year's parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as Black Cat Commandos, took part in the parade on Rajpath.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.