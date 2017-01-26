The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Avalanche hits BSF post in Gurez sector; 2 jawans missing

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 1:02 pm IST

Local police said they have launched rescue operations to look for the missing men.

Paramilitary soldiers take shelter from snow inside a tent in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
  

Gurez sector: Two Army jawans went missing on Thursday after an avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Kashmir.



This comes just a day after six persons including four members of a family and an Army officer were on Wednesday killed as snow avalanches swept several areas across Kashmir Valley.

Read: Avalanche kills Army officer, 4 of a family

Kashmir Valley remained cut off from the rest of the country for the third consecutive day on Thursday as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic and all flights to Srinagar Airport cancelled due to snowfall.

"The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed for traffic due to snowfall which has rendered the road slippery. Efforts are on the make the road traffic worthy at the earliest," an official of the Traffic Control Department said.

All the flights to and fro from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled for the day due to poor visibility.

