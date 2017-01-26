Live: India celebrates 68th Republic Day, to display its military prowess at Rajpath

The army will also showcase its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour.

Contingents marching past during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The nation's military prowess and achievements in different fields, state-of- the-art defence platforms, its diverse cultural and social traditions, and the government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation will be showcased before the public at the historic Rajpath when the country is celebrating its 68th Republic Day.

Following are the highlights:

10 am: The national flag was unfurled at Rajpath along with a 21-gun salute.

9.50 am: After paying tributes to martyred jawans, Modi arrived at Rajpath to witness the Republic Day parade. A jubilant crowd cheered loudly for the Prime Minister as he reached the venue.

Modi greeting the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

9.35 am: After two minutes of silence, the Prime Minister signed the ceremonial book and penned down his thoughts.

9.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyothi and laid a wreath at the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his respects to martyred jawans.

This year's parade will see some of the firsts to its credit. For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes, is marching-past the Rajpath.

The parade will also see the fly-past of three LCA Tejas Aircraft flying at a height of 300 m from ground in 'Vic' formation and the Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C) developed by DRDO.

Sticking to the 67 years tradition of the Republic Day celebration, the colourful BSF Camel Regiment led by Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Seervi is taking part.

The Indian Army's missile firing capability, T-90 'Bhishma' tank, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System, Weapon Locating Raddar 'Swathi', Akash Weapon System, CBRN Recconnnaisance Vehicle and Dhanush Gun System is the main draw in the mechanised columns.

The army will also showcase its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour, its Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, Transportable Satellite Terminal and Akash Weapon System. Another attraction will be the Dhanush Gun system.

Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra will then make a fly-past. The R-Day parade will also witness Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Training Centre and combined band of Punjab Regimental Centre, Sikh Regimental Centre, Madras Engineering Group, Infantry, Battalion (Territorial Army) Sikh Light Infantry.

The parade will also see tableau from ex-servicemen followed by Naval Marching Contingent and a naval tableau.

An Air force Marching Contingent followed by an air force tableau will also showcase India's air prowess.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artificial Gun System (ATAGS) and medium power radar Arudhra.

The Paramilitary forces contingent will be led by BSF's Camel Band followed by marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Delhi Police, elite NSG and the NCC.

Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshdwaeep, Karanataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, these states will showcase their tradition and culture through their respective tableau.

The Department of Central Board of Excise and Customs under the Ministry of Finance, along with the Ministry of Skill Development, will also see their tableau at the R-Day Parade.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day with an eye on the movement of animals in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might use them as suicide bombers.

Delhi Police was sent a special advisory informing them that terror groups might use animals to target crowded areas like important installations, railway stations, etc, to create a panic situation.

While the Delhi Police was earlier issued an advisory stating that terror groups might use new techniques, later they received a special advisory warning of this kind of an attack.

The advisory issued by Special Cell of Delhi Police and asked personnel to keep a track of stolen pets since terror groups might have stolen them to carry out terror strikes.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner. Muksh Kumar Meena, special commissioner of police, New Delhi range said, "There is foolproof security in place. Senior officers of Delhi Police will be patrolling the area while borders have been sealed."

In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

Police is using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and a special control room has been set up where the feed will be monitored by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

According to the advisory, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

'NOTAM' (Notice to Airmen) has been declared from 10.35 AM to 12.15 PM during which no commercial flights will land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has set up a wireless integrated public address (WIPA) system to enhance security at crowded places and popular markets in the city. WIPA is a centralised public address system now installed at 31 crowded places and markets in Delhi, and also in 13 major metro stations.