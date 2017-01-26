No alliance with BJP, fight starts now: Sena chief on BMC polls

'I will not go into alliance, from now the fight has started,' Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday ruled out alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“I will not go into alliance, from now the fight has started,” Uddhav told ANI on Thursday.

“They (BJP) have many gundas in their party but we don't have gundas, we have mawlas (sainik. They don't have capacity to fight with our sainiks that's why they have hired gundas,” Uddhav said.

“I am not worried about the BMC elections, we will win all the elections I am sure,” he added.

The decision comes after days of hard bargaining and war of words from both sides. The BJP was demanding 114 of the 227 seats in the BMC, but the Sena was in no mood to give more than 60 to it. The Sena is the senior partner in the alliance in BMC, but the BJP assumes that role when it comes to the state-level ruling coalition.

India’s wealthiest municipal corporation will go to polls on February 21 along with 10 other corporations across Maharashtra. The counting for all the local bodies will be on February 23, after which the fate of major political parties including the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress would be decided. The state election commission has enforced its code of conduct from Wednesday evening onwards.

That apart, 26 zilla parishads would also go to polls in two phases, on February 16 and February 21, with the results being declared on February 23.

For the municipal corporations, the candidates would have to submit their nominations between January 27 and February 3. On February 7, the candidates can withdraw their nominations, said state election commissioner J.S. Saharia. “The candidates are not supposed to always pay in cash. The limit (born out of note ban) is on cash withdrawal. They must have made their provisions earlier,” the state election commissioner said.