The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

India, All India

Avalanche kills Army officer, 4 of a family

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 6:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 7:35 am IST

Several roads including the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway have been shut.

The scenic Valley and neighbouring areas are receiving heavy snowfall for the past few days disrupting normal life. Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The scenic Valley and neighbouring areas are receiving heavy snowfall for the past few days disrupting normal life. Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Six people including four members of a family and an Army officer were killed on Wednesday as avalanches swept across several areas in Kashmir valley. Several others were also injured. The scenic Valley and neighbouring areas are receiving heavy snowfall for the past few days disrupting normal life.

Several roads including the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway have been shut. Power supply to many areas has been snapped too. The authorities have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the state, askin people not to venture into these areas.

Major Amit Sagar was killed and a few soldiers were injured after a camp of the 115 Battalion of Territorial Army was swept away by an avalanche in Sonamarg, 100 km north of Srinagar, on Wednesday morning, the police and the Army said.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said other soldiers earlier reported missing following the incident have been rescued. “None of them received major injury and no one is missing,” he said.

Reacting to earlier reports that five soldiers were killed and an equal number of others wounded when swept by the avalanche, he said, “I wonder where from they got this information.”

Earlier, four members of a family died as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez near the Line of Control in Bandipore district.

Tags: indian army, kashmir valley, avalanche
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Duty-bound cop in China gets married on railway platform

2

Ghost scares people by crawling out of television

3

Oldest candidate? 95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra

4

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

5

Republic Day: 777 personnel awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham