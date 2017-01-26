The Asian Age | News

6 low intensity blasts in Assam, Manipur on Republic Day

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 1:25 pm IST

There was, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property in the blasts.

Six low intensity blasts were reported in Assam and Manipur on the Republic Day on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/File)
Serial blasts by ULFA (Independent) shook northern Assam on Thursday as the State was celebrating Republic Day amid tight security.

Bombs were detonated in Charaidow, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, police said.

The improvised explosive devices (IED) were of low intensity and were used only to register the presence of the militant outfit, police said.

In Dibrugarh town, the blast took place just 500 metres away from Chowkidingi Parade ground where the national flag was being unfurled at an official function. Due to high security in the area, the militants threw the bomb into a drain near a tea garden where it exploded, police said.

In Charaidow district, IEDs exploded near a petrol pump at Dholbagan and at Bihu Bor. In neighbouring Sibsagar, two blasts took place at Lengibor and Majpani.

In Tinsukia district, the insurgents detonated two IEDs — one inside an empty water tank at Sisimi village and another near Dhola bridge in Sukan pukhuri area, the police said.

Tight security measures were in place for Republic Day, with patrolling by police and para-military forces at vulnerable areas.

Tags: serial blasts, ied blast, republic day
Location: India, Assam, Dibrugarh

