Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

India, All India

Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z'

ANI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 2:04 pm IST

The downgrading or upgrading is usually done keeping in mind the threat perception to the individual.

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: In a major security rejig, the Mumbai Police downgraded and de-categorised the X-category security cover availed by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and enhanced Shiv Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray’s cover from Y+ to Z category after making a threat perception assessment in this regard.

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel.

In X category security, the persons is given a cover by two personnel. In Y and Z type of security arrangement, the individual gets a security cover by eleven and twenty-two personnel.

The downgrading or upgrading is usually done keeping in mind the threat perception to the individual.

Notably, the Central government had recently withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Parliament had earlier this month passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allows SPG cover to the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers for a period of five years after leaving office.

Tags: mumbai police, sachin tendulkar, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony

(Photo: File)

'Sharad Pawar taught us…': Uddhav Thackeray's dig at BJP, Fadnavis

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

Days after UP CM's 'warning', 28 people asked to pay Rs 14 lakh for clash damage

Compensation for CAA protest victims' kin to be decided after inquiry: Yeddy

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham