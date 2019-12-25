Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

Renowned personalities call for end to agitation

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 2:00 am IST

The signatories have highlighted the damage caused over the past few days during protests against the CAA.

They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people. (Photo: ANI)
 They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: In what is said to be a conspiracy of the government to defuse the AASU-led anti-CAA agitation, 16 leading personalities of Assam have opposed the idea of prolonging the agitation while reminding people how the series of protests that have taken place in the past 40 years have severely damaged the state’s socio-economic fabric.

The joint appeal – published in Assam’s local print media – has been signed by former governor of Meghalaya Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, educationist Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, senior journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha Kanak Sen Deka, former senior bureaucrat Binanda Kumar Gogoi, artiste Jatin Goswami, former director general of the National Museum Dr Rabin Dev Choud-hury, writer Ratneswar Basumatary, actor Pranjal Saikia, filmmaker Manju Bora, dramatist Abinash Sarma, actresses Manjula Barua and Purnima Pathak Saikia, educationist Bhabani Prasad Adhikary and writers Dr Jaykanta Sarma and Dr Gyanendra Barman.

The signatories have highlighted the damage caused over the past few days during protests against the CAA. They have said that as the CAA is now sub-judice, the reason behind the announcement for a movement is “mysterious”. They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people.

Tags: caa agitation

Latest From India

In fact, for decades high heels found their pride of place on the feet of male soldiers.

High on heels & his hips don’t lie

Hemant Soren (Photo: ANI)

Hemant Soren set to take oath as CM on December 29

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a musical instrument while leading a protest rally against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata to Modi & Shah: Shun arrogance, audacity

Jakob Lindenthal

German student sent back for protesting CAA

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham