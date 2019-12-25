Renowned personalities call for end to agitation

The signatories have highlighted the damage caused over the past few days during protests against the CAA.

They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: In what is said to be a conspiracy of the government to defuse the AASU-led anti-CAA agitation, 16 leading personalities of Assam have opposed the idea of prolonging the agitation while reminding people how the series of protests that have taken place in the past 40 years have severely damaged the state’s socio-economic fabric.

The joint appeal – published in Assam’s local print media – has been signed by former governor of Meghalaya Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, educationist Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, senior journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha Kanak Sen Deka, former senior bureaucrat Binanda Kumar Gogoi, artiste Jatin Goswami, former director general of the National Museum Dr Rabin Dev Choud-hury, writer Ratneswar Basumatary, actor Pranjal Saikia, filmmaker Manju Bora, dramatist Abinash Sarma, actresses Manjula Barua and Purnima Pathak Saikia, educationist Bhabani Prasad Adhikary and writers Dr Jaykanta Sarma and Dr Gyanendra Barman.

The signatories have highlighted the damage caused over the past few days during protests against the CAA. They have said that as the CAA is now sub-judice, the reason behind the announcement for a movement is “mysterious”. They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people.