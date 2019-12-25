Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

India, All India

‘People should introspect what is right,' says PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 4:58 pm IST

More details are awaited.

(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the destruction of public property during the clashes against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children," he said at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow. 

“Issues of Article 370 and Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found solution to such challenges with confidence,” he added.

Eighteen people have died across Uttar Pradesh in protests against the Citizenship law which was passed by Parliament on December 11.

Tags: narendra modi, citizenship act protests, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

Kamal Nath leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow us to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham