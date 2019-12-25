Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

India, All India

NPR will serve as NRC's database; furnish wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 7:40 pm IST

Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also said that NRC was targeted against the Muslims of the country.

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)
 She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday said that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses.

Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said there was no link between the NPR and the NRC and their databases cannot be used for each other.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register(NPR). The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.

A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register (NPR) was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011. The data was updated in 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey.

Roy said that officials will visit people's homes under NPR exercise for taking their names, addresses and other details. "They will visit your homes, take your name, phone number and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become a database of NRC. We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR and ask for your name give them some different name....For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets," she told the protest meeting.

Roy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a "lie" at his Ramlila Ground rally here on Sunday that his government never said anything about the NRC process and that there are no detention camps in the country.

"He told the lie knowing that it will be caught but still he lied because he has media with him which will not question him." Roy said that those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC need to work for getting a "proper commitment" from various states that they will not implement these measures.

She alleged that after widespread protests against the CAA and NRC in the country, the government has been trying to push the provisions of NRC and CAA through NPR. Alleging that Muslims are being attacked and oppressed by the police in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "Attacks are taking place on Muslims in UP. Police are going house to house ransacking and looting."

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country.

The protest organised by Joint Committee For Action Against CAA/NRC, was also addressed by other members of civil society including Bollywood actor Zeeshaan Ayyub, who said that the students and youth of the country were fighting for a right cause and they will achieve success through their struggle.

Tags: arundhati roy, npr, nrc, citizenship amendment act, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

Kamal Nath leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham