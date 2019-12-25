Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 6:39 pm IST

The Congress has alleged the Modi government was trying to link the NPR with the NRC and termed it 'draconian'.

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: PTI)
 Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party Congress also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), but without the NRC as he vowed not to implement the "anti-constitutional" Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He alleged the Centre was opening the door for the "misuse" of the new citizenship law and the NRC, saying what was "not written" in the controversial legislation holds more importance that what was written in it.

"Wo jo NPR le aaye, wo toh hum bhi chahte the, par uske sath koi NRC nahi juda tha. Jo ye jodkar la rahe hai ye inki niyat sabit karti hai! (We also wanted the NPR that they have brought, but there was no NRC associated with it. They are bringing it together, which has made their intentions clear)," Nath told reporters here after participating in the march.

He was responding to a question about the Centre's announcement of updating the NPR.

On Tuesday, the Union cabinet decided that the NPR will be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam. The cabinet also sanctioned a sum of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating NPR.

Questioning the Centre's intentions, Nath said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already told Parliament that they will implement the NRC across the country.
"During my 40 years in Parliament, I have never seen an anti-constitutional law like the CAA and NRC. It is not a question of what is written (in the law), but what is not (written). "It is not a question of its use, but of misuse. They are opening the door of misuse," said the former Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara.

The Congress has alleged the Modi government was trying to link the NPR with the NRC and termed it "draconian" and against the secular credentials of the Constitution.

However, Shah has sought to allay apprehensions, saying there is no link between the NPR and the NRC.

Nath further said the Centre was trying to divert the attention of people from several grave issues like economic slowdown, unemployment, farm distress and challenges in bringing in investments.

The Congress chief minister, who completed one year in office last week, once again made it clear his government would not implement the CAA in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath had earlier made this announcement during a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday.

At the outset of the protest march, Nath told the gathering he would fight against the CAA till the end as it was "against the basic structure of the country".

"The identity of India is through its Constitution, which connects various cultures and ensures unity of the country," he said.

Nath took part in 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra' which began from Rangmahal Talkies and culminated at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha complex).

A large number of Congress workers, state ministers, representatives of other political parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and people from various sections of the society took part in the march.

Tags: kamal nath, npr, nrc, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Latest From India

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow us to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

(Photo: ANI)

‘People should introspect what is right,' says PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham