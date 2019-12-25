Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

German student sent back for protesting CAA

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARUL PALANI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 2:03 am IST

Lindenthal was quoted by the media as saying that the CAA was “a clear form of discrimination” going against the secular Indian Constitution.

Jakob Lindenthal
 Jakob Lindenthal

Chennai: A German student at the IIT-Madras is on his way back home after the immigration department here told him to leave following his participation in multiple protests here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) over the last one week.

Jakob Lindenthal, 24, was summoned by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Monday to be told to leave the country as he had violated his student visa conditions by participating in political rallies in the host country.

Sources at IIT said Mr Lindenthal has completed his second semester with the Physics department at IIT-M and still has one more semester to be completed under his Exchange Programme that brought him here from home at Dresden in Germany.

He was spotted at several anti-CAA protests in Chennai over the last one week and the media showed him holding posters with stinging slogans critical of the BJP government over the CAA, some of them even likening the situation to what prevailed under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Another poster screamed, ‘Uniformed criminals = criminals’, obviously referring to the police action against the JNU students.

Also, Mr Lindenthal was quoted by the media as saying that the CAA was “a clear form of discrimination” going aga-inst the secular Indian Constitution. “I am from Germany and I am aware of what happens when this form of discrimination is taken too far”, a popular news site quoted him saying. And on his subsequent exit order, his retort was that nobody “is ever evicted from Germa-ny for participating in a legal demonstration”.

Sources said Mr Lindenthal was told by his student coordinator that he was wanted at the FRRO office and when he went there, he was asked by the officials what his views on CAA were. To this, Mr Lindenthal reportedly revealed his strong opposition. He was told to wait outside and after sometime, was informed of the decision to send him back to Germany. Mr Lindenthal offered to give a letter apologising but that was rejected, sources said, adding that the German consulate in the city offered legal assistance but he chose to return home.

Tags: citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

In fact, for decades high heels found their pride of place on the feet of male soldiers.

High on heels & his hips don’t lie

Hemant Soren (Photo: ANI)

Hemant Soren set to take oath as CM on December 29

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a musical instrument while leading a protest rally against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata to Modi & Shah: Shun arrogance, audacity

They have stressed that the rise of a “third force” in the ongoing protests is posing a challenge to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Renowned personalities call for end to agitation

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham