Compensation for CAA protest victims' kin to be decided after inquiry: Yeddy

Published : Dec 25, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 2:59 pm IST

'If two killed in police firing are proved guilty then govt will not provide any compensation to their families,' Yeddy said.

"As per police, it is suspected that the two killed were part of the protest that turned violent. We are investigating the statements until their roles are not cleared, we will not release any funds," he added. (Photo: File)
 "As per police, it is suspected that the two killed were part of the protest that turned violent. We are investigating the statements until their roles are not cleared, we will not release any funds," he added.

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced for the family of the two persons who died in violence in Mangaluru during the anti- CAA protest will be decided only after the Crime Investigation Department's inquiry.

"If the two killed in police firing are proved guilty in the incident then the government will not provide any compensation to their families," Yediyurappa said during a press conference held at the circuit house here on Wednesday.

"As per police, it is suspected that the two killed were part of the protest that turned violent. We are investigating the statements until their roles are not cleared, we will not release any funds," he added.

The Karnataka government on December 22 had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19.

Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against CAA.

The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

