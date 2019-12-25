Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

India, All India

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 6:48 pm IST

The facility with several rooms, a kitchen and toilets has been kept ready on directions of govt, a social welfare dept official said.

(Photo: Twitter)
 (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Amid nation-wide protests over the controversial citizenship law, the first detention centre in Karnataka, reportedly meant to lodge illegal immigrants and migrants overstaying in the country, has been opened in Sondekoppa village near here.

The facility with several rooms, a kitchen and toilets has been kept ready on the directions of the government, a social welfare department official said.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term ‘Detention Centre’.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he had said, “In qualified terms, it is not a detention centre. There is no purpose per se to detain someone on the issue of citizenship.”

He ruled out that the centre has been operationalised. “.. please check with the social welfare department. At least I have no information that it has started. If at all it has been operationalised then there should be some detainee there? No one is there,” he added.

According to Bommai, the purpose to keep the facility ready was to lodge African nationals overstaying in India and indulging in drug peddling.
He said their illegal activities create a law and order situation in the country.

“It is only to keep them (African nationals) there and send them back to their nation,” he added.

A social welfare department officer told PTI on condition of anonymity that they have got the direction to keep the ‘Central Relief Centre’ (CRC) ready before January 1.

The 20-year-old building was a hostel for more than 18 years for the poor and downtrodden community but as the number of students dwindled, it was lying vacant for almost two years waiting for the habitants.

Explaining the reason behind including the Social Welfare Department in this project, the officer said, “Food, accommodation and clothes will be provided to the detainees by our Social Welfare Department.”

But, Foreign Regional Registration Officer Labhu Ram, said, “Please check with the Social Welfare Department. The detention centre is looked after by the social welfare department.”

Tags: nrc, basavaraj bommai, detention centre
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)

NPR will serve as NRC's database; furnish wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

Kamal Nath leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham