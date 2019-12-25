Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

BS Yeddyurappa’s convoy attacked in Kannur

THE ASIAN AGE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 1:51 am IST

23 SFI, Youth Congress activists held, CM cuts short visit.

B. S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)
 B. S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a serious security breach, a group of activists of ruling CPM’s student wing SFI attacked the convoy of Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yeddyurappa in Kannur in northern Kerala on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pazhayangadi when about 30-odd activists of the SFI descended on the scene taking the cops by surprise. They blocked the chief minister’s car and waved black flags at him.

The police swung into action and removed the protesters. But before getting evicted, a section of activists hit the vehicles in the convoy with sticks creating panic among the security personnel. At around the same time, a group of Youth Congress workers held a separate protest and tried to show black flags.

The cops arrested 23 workers of SFI and Youth Congress in connection with the incident.

These outfits organised the protest against Mr Yeddyurappa in the wake of the incidents that took place in Mangaluru recently during anti-CAA protest. The police had also detained Malayali journalists for more than seven hours and the Karnataka government had suspended bus service to Kerala causing inconvenience to the students.

The first incident took place after Mr Yeddyurappa arrived at the Kannur international airport and was heading for Madayikavu for darshan.

Mr Yeddyurappa reacted strongly to the protests saying these were organised. Such agitations and wrongdoings by a section of people will only bring a bad name to peaceful state like Kerala.

Despite the protests, the Karnataka chief minister completed his darshan at Rajarajeshwari Temple Thaliparamaba.

In view of the protests, the chief minister decided to cut short his Kerala visit.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa

Latest From India

In fact, for decades high heels found their pride of place on the feet of male soldiers.

High on heels & his hips don’t lie

Hemant Soren (Photo: ANI)

Hemant Soren set to take oath as CM on December 29

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a musical instrument while leading a protest rally against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata to Modi & Shah: Shun arrogance, audacity

Jakob Lindenthal

German student sent back for protesting CAA

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham