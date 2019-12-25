BS Yeddyurappa’s convoy attacked in Kannur

23 SFI, Youth Congress activists held, CM cuts short visit.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a serious security breach, a group of activists of ruling CPM’s student wing SFI attacked the convoy of Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yeddyurappa in Kannur in northern Kerala on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pazhayangadi when about 30-odd activists of the SFI descended on the scene taking the cops by surprise. They blocked the chief minister’s car and waved black flags at him.

The police swung into action and removed the protesters. But before getting evicted, a section of activists hit the vehicles in the convoy with sticks creating panic among the security personnel. At around the same time, a group of Youth Congress workers held a separate protest and tried to show black flags.

The cops arrested 23 workers of SFI and Youth Congress in connection with the incident.

These outfits organised the protest against Mr Yeddyurappa in the wake of the incidents that took place in Mangaluru recently during anti-CAA protest. The police had also detained Malayali journalists for more than seven hours and the Karnataka government had suspended bus service to Kerala causing inconvenience to the students.

The first incident took place after Mr Yeddyurappa arrived at the Kannur international airport and was heading for Madayikavu for darshan.

Mr Yeddyurappa reacted strongly to the protests saying these were organised. Such agitations and wrongdoings by a section of people will only bring a bad name to peaceful state like Kerala.

Despite the protests, the Karnataka chief minister completed his darshan at Rajarajeshwari Temple Thaliparamaba.

In view of the protests, the chief minister decided to cut short his Kerala visit.