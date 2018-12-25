The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

‘Vanakkam Puducherry’: Rahul jibes at PM Modi over struggling middle-class

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 6:33 pm IST

Congress chief said 'BJP-vetted' questions is a superb idea, but party should also 'consider vetted answers'.

Rahul Gandhi was apparently referring to incident that took place last week during PM Modi's interaction with 'booth workers' of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi was apparently referring to incident that took place last week during PM Modi's interaction with 'booth workers' of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring a BJP worker's question on the middle class' struggle with the taxation policy, saying forget a press meet, he cannot even hold a poll booth workers conference.

Gandhi was apparently referring to an incident that took place last week during PM Modi's interaction with "booth workers" from northern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He also said "BJP-vetted" questions is a superb idea, but the party should also "consider vetted answers".

The Congress chief cited a media report that claimed Prime Minister faced embarrassing moments during his interaction with BJP workers from Tamil Nadu when a worker sought to know why his administration was busy collecting taxes from the middle class but not interested in taking care of them.

The report claimed that the PM Modi during his video interaction chose not to answer the question raised by the worker and continued with his interaction by switching to Puducherry. 

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Gandhi tweeted: "Vanakam Puducherry! That's NoMo's answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can't even string together a polling booth worker's conference."

On reports that the BJP will filter questions from workers to Prime Minister Modi following the incident, Gandhi said, "BJP-vetted questions is a superb idea. Consider vetted answers as well."

The Congress president has been criticising PM Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure. Earlier this month, Gandhi had posted pictures from a press conference he held and tweeted saying the Prime Minister should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, pm modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham